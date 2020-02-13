Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $136,569.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a market capitalization of $136,569.00 and $32.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01269337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00229544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

