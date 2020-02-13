Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,005. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

