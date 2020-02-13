Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $28,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,484,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.88. 1,544,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.