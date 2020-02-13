Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 7,313,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

