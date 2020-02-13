Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Premier worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,514. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

