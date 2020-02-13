Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

Shares of GWW traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.49.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

