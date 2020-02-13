Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 441,355 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 481,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 380,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

