Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,191 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,992 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 387,323 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 601,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

