Stratford Consulting LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stratford Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.85. 198,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,381. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.