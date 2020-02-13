Stratford Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 1,438 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after buying an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.32. 20,099,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,900,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

