Strikeforce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Trading Down 14.8%

Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 18,407,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,331,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Strikeforce Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFOR)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Strikeforce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strikeforce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.