Stumpf Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.2% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 4,322,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,515. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.