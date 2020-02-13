Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 190,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,597. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.22. Cronos Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.