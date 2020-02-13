Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Taubman Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Taubman Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 488,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCO. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

