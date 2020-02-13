Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 58,519 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Aurora Cannabis worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $56,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 183.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 922.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

ACB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 41,511,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,492,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

