Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 121,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 676,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 26,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,224. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

