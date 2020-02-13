Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,764 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,541,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

