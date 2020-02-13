Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

