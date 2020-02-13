Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,267. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

