Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUMR opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

