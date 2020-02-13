Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUMR opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit