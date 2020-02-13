Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 165.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 104,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 761,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

