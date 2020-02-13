SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

