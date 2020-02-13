SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SuperCom stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.76.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.