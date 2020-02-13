Suretly Price Hits $0.42 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $98,472.00 and $2,813.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004083 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.44 or 0.06073968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00057646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00120767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

