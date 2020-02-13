Susan M. Kanaya Sells 3,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CCXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 445,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,852. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. FMR LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at $3,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $6,851,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

