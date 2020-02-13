S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns “Buy” Rating from National Securities

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

