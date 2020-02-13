TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.78. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.