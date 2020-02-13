TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

TLC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.78. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

