Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 47,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 8,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,174 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 385,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

