Tap Market Cap Achieves $95.35 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Tap has a market cap of $95.35 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.44 or 0.06073968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00057646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00120767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

