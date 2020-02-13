Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

TCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. 336,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,735. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

