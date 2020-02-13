Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 2,394,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,533. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

