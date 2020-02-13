Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

