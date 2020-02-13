Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $94,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

