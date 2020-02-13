Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $41.85 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,104. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.97. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.81 and a 1 year high of $304.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

