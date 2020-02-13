Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94,398 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $66,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

