TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

TTGT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TechTarget stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,871 shares of company stock worth $7,534,559. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TechTarget by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

