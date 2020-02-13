TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Raised to $22.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 1,355,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

