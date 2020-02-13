Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Terex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Terex has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -890.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Insiders have bought 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

