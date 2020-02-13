Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.56

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 3624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $92,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

