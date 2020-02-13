Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
TRNO stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC
