Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

TRNO stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

