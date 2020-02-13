TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 625,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 365,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 362,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,816. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.83. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.