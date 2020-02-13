Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

