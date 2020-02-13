Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 232 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.39. 10,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.