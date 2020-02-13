Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.99 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $108.73. 101,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

