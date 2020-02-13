Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.46. 16,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

