Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.36 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 286,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

