Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

