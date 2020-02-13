Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,290 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $23,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,372.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 171,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.08. 239,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $95.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

