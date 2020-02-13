Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,292 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 602,512 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in FOX by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Cfra upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.